Tai chi class to begin Feb. 2 in Goessel

The Marion County Department on Aging will be offering a tai chi class in the Bethesda Home chapel at Goessel starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 through March 9.

Tai chi’s low-impact, gentle-flowing movements make it suitable for any age or fitness level. Tai chi has been found to reduce stress and improve strength, endurance and flexibility.

The cost of the class is $1 per session. Call 620-382-3580 to register.

Leos plan fundraiser for Project SEARCH

The Hillsboro High School Leos club will be hosting a fundraiser Feb. 6-10 to benefit Marion County Project SEARCH.

Marion County Project SEARCH is a post-secondary internship program for students with disabilities that equips them with job skills training. Project SEARCH will benefit local workplaces, as well as local communities.

Throughout the fund­raiser week, high school students can participate in activities to raise money for this project.

The community is invited to eat supper at Wendy’s from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 6. Wendy’s will donate 20 percent of those sales to the fundraiser.

The community also is invited to participate in a raffle Friday, Feb. 10, at the HHS basketball home games against Kingman. Items to be raffled will be donated by area businesses. Donations for this project will be accepted; checks can be written to, “HHS Leos.”

The Leos will then make one combined donation to Project SEARCH.

Checks can be dropped off at the HMHS office during the week of Feb. 6-10. Con­tact Kyle Unruh at kyle.unruh@usd410.net or Bob Woelk (620-947- 3184) for more information.

Help with LIEAP and tax returns offered

The Marion County Department on Aging is available to assist individuals who wish to file low income energy assistance applications online.

Department staff can assist with filing for homestead refund for individuals who were born before Jan. 1, 1961, blind or disabled all of 2016, or have dependent child living with you and your income is below $34,000.

Gayla Ratzlaff will be at the Hillsboro Senior Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb 2. Call 620-947-2304 to make an appointment.

Ratzlaff will be at the Peabody Senior Center from 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 7. Call 620-983-2226 to make an appointment.

The department will start filing federal and state returns starting Feb. 6 for individuals with incomes below $55,000.

Call 620-382-3580 to set up and appointment. You will need to bring a driver’s license or individual I.D. in order to have them file your taxes.

S-N-C ‘Singing Valentines’ for sale

Spirit-N-Celebration will be selling Singing Valentines as their spring fundraiser.

Songs will be performed by S-N-C to your valentine on Feb. 14 and can be purchased with or without roses to accompany the song.

Spirit-N-Celebration members will be delivering valentines in Hillsboro and surrounding area between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Valentines cannot be delivered to individual students at school.

The song choices are “My Girl/My Guy” by the Temp­tations, “Happy Together” by the Turtles, “Love Me Tender” by Elvis Presley, or “You Don’t Know You’re Beautiful” by One Direction.

A valentine song alone is $10, a valentine with a single rose is $15, or a valentine with a dozen roses is $30.

Order in one of two ways: (1) through any S-N-C member; a list can be found on the school website on the choir page; (2) fill out an order form with payment in the HM/HS office.

Purchases must be made by Feb. 7.

TC plans open house for Project SEARCH

The Tabor College Project SEARCH program is celebrating its first year of operation with an open house and information session from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in the Wohlgemuth Music Education Center on campus.

Parents and potential interns will have a chance to learn more about this program with an opportunity to tour the classrooms and meet the lead teachers.

Applications and information for next year will be available.

‘Online ed’ is topic for Bartlett Feb. 3

The first Lifelong Learning program for the spring semester will feature Rick Bartlett, director of theological education at Tabor College Wichita.

The program is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, ain the Wohlgemuth Music Education Building on the Hillsboro campus.

Bartlett will speak about his role in preparing students for a role in ministry through online education.

He will address “What is online education?” and “Is it really an effective methodology to prepare people for ministry?”

Because of the current campus construction, participants are encouraged to park in one of the south Tabor parking lots, where golf-cart shuttle service will be available to the Wohlgemuth Center. The main entrance doors are closed for construction, so participants will need to use the west doors to enter the building.

The public is welcome to attend all Lifelong Learning sessions and may register at the door for $5. Attendees may enjoy lunch in the Tabor College cafeteria after the session at the discounted price of $4.

Rep. Schroeder in Hillsboro Feb. 11

Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce will host the annual legislative coffee with State Rep. Don Schroeder at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the East Room at city hall. Doughnuts and coffee will be provided.

MCDA offering class on chronic disease

The Marion County Department on Aging is offering a “Chronic Disease Self-Management” workshop at Hilltop Manor, 1501 E. Lawrence, Marion.

This is a six-week class that will meet from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Mondays beginning Feb. 6 in the community room.

If you are struggling with a chronic condition such as heart or lung disease, arthritis or osteoporosis or diabetes, this class may be for you.

Subjects covered include: (1) techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; (2) appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; (3) appropriate use of medications; (4) communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals; (5) nutrition; 6) decision making, and (7) how to evaluate new treatments.

There is no fee for this class but participants need to register by calling 620-382-3580.

Marion library plans

one book, one event

Marion City Library is sponsoring “Everyone is Reading,” a one book, one community reading event. The program begins Feb. 1 and is designed to broaden and deepen an appreciation of reading and compel friends, families and neighbors to share their experience while reading the same book.

The event is also intended to engage the community in dialogue and seek to bring the Marion community together by promoting different points of view.

A discussion and views about the book is planned for 7 p.m. March 6. The book is available at the Marion library.

For more information, call 620-382-2442.