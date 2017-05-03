Free child screening in Hillsboro May 8

Marion County Early Intervention Services will offer screening for children birth through 5 years old Monday, May 8, in Hillsboro.

Appointments will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the screening, development will be checked in the areas of cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional. Vision and hearing also will be screened.

This process usually takes at least one hour for a child to complete. All children are welcomed, but an appointment is necessary. To make one, call 620-382-2858.

Meal to raise funds for medical expenses

Hillsboro Mennonite Breth­ren Church, 300 Prairie Pointe, will host a public fundraiser meal May 6 to help offset cancer treatment expenses for local fourth-grader Colton Rempel.

The meal will be served from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall.

Donors should make checks payable to the church, but donations are not tax deductible.

For more information call the church at 620-947-3144.

HM/HS Fine Arts Festival is May 8

The Hillsboro Middle and High School band, vocal and art departments will present the Fine Arts Festival Mon­day, May 8.

The evening will start at 7 p.m. in the gym with the fifth-grade band, sixth-grade band and sixth-grade choir.

At 7:45 p.m., the middle school choir, Spirit-N-Celebration, high school Concert Choir and a mass choir will perform the Pentatonix piece “Sing.”

Following a short transition break for patrons to move to the auditorium, performances continue by the middle and high school bands at about 8:30 p.m.

Student artwork will be on display in the commons from 6-8:30 p.m.

Dustin Dalke with arts, Bruce Major with bands, and Lynn Just with choirs invite the public to attend.

Benefit planned to offset fire expenses

Friends of the James Schafer family are planning a benefit supper for the Schafers to help cover the costs following a recent house fire.

Hot dog and sausage sandwich meals will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in the Hills­boro Scout House in Memorial Park.

Donation checks should be made payable to the James Schafer Fund. Dona­tions can also be dropped off at Emprise Bank in Hillsboro.

Food is focus of final Lifelong Learning

The final Lifelong Learn­ing program for the spring semester will feature Rob Scott, director of dining services at Parkside Homes and local owner of Scott Catering.

The program is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 5, in the Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church Activity Center, 610 S. Main, Hills­boro.

Scott will be demonstrating some of his culinary skills and sharing some of his story.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a plate of finger food to share.

The public is welcome to attend all Lifelong Learning sessions and may register at the door for $5. Attendees may enjoy lunch in the Tabor College cafeteria after the session at the discounted price of $4.

HES fifth-graders plan living museum

The fifth-graders of Hills­boro Elementary School are having a “living mu­seum” from 1-2 p.m. Tues­day, May 16, in the gymnasium.

The public is invited to view it.

Relay for Life seeks

participants, teams

Relay For Life of Marion County is looking for participants for this year’s event from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Marion Warrior football field.

Anyone interested is encouraged to register on line at relayforlife.org or call 800-227-2345 to participate as a cancer survivor, caregiver, individual fundraising participant or a team for fundraising.

The theme for this year’s event is “Cancer Is Not Game!”

A planning meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the St Luke Hospital basement.

Anyone needing more information or interested in helping is welcome to attend.

Tabor women’s choir to perform Sunday

“You Are Special” will be the theme for Concerto Bella Voce, the women’s vocal ensemble, at their concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Hills­boro Mennonite Breth­ren Church, 300 Prairie Pointe. The public is encouraged to attend this event.

The book “You Are Special” by Max Lucado inspired the concert selections. Students in the choir will present the story to the audience through song and dramatic readings. Of the 13 pieces that will be performed, five are in Hebrew, one is in Spanish and all have been memorized.

Marion County Democrats to meet

The Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Willie J’s Sports Bar and Grill, Marion.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring items for the Marion County Food Bank.