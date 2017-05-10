Stucky to speak on area Indian trails

Local history buff Brian Stucky will talk about pioneer and Indian trails in the Goessel area at 7 p.m. May 13, in the 1906 Prep School, located at the Mennonite Heri­tage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel.

The program is free and open to the public.

TEEN will meet

in Marion May 16

The Technology Excel­lence in Education Network will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the USD 408 district office, 101 N. Thorp St, Marion.

For more information, call Lena Kleiner at 620-877-0237.

HES fifth-graders plan living museum

The fifth-graders of Hills­boro Elementary School are having a “living mu­seum” from 1-2 p.m. Tues­day, May 16, in the gymnasium.

The public is invited to view it.

Sponsorship needed for summer teams

Hillsboro Recreation Commission is looking for sponsors for some summer ball teams.

The name of the sponsoring business will be printed on the front of T-shirts as a “thank you” for participating.

Teams needing a sponsor include 16-and-up softball, 15-and-up baseball, and 10-and-under baseball, each for $175; one T-ball sponsor at $100 and three blast ball sponsors at $75 each.

Interested businesses are asked to call Doug Sisk, HRC director, at 620-877-7512 or email recreation@cityofhillsboro.net.

Chat N Dine to meet

for lake discussion

Marion County Lake Chat N Dine will meet at the Marion County Lake South Hall Saturday, May 13.

All Marion and Marion County Lake residents are invited for chatting, dining and meeting neighbors.

Participants are asked to bring a dish to share and any ideas regarding the betterment of Marion County Park and Lake.