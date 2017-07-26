Free hot dogs served for lunch July 27

The annual free hot dog lunch during the Marion County Fair will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Hillsboro Chamber of Com­merce office, 120 N. Main.

The Hillsboro Fire Department will cook the hot dogs.

The event is sponsored by Hillsboro Et Cetera Shop and Eagle Communications.

Speaker to address solar eclipses

Chris Sorensen of Kansas State University will present a program about solar eclipses at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Santa Fe Room of the Marion City Library.

An actual solar eclipse is anticipated Aug. 21. Soren­sen will describe what eclipses are, when they happen and why they are so rare. He also will talk about when and where to see the Aug. 21 eclipse and what to expect when it occurs.

The public is welcomed to attend. For more information, call the library at 620-382-2442.

Free child screening in Hillsboro Aug. 8

Marion County Early Intervention Services is offering a free screening for children from birth through 5 years old Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Hillsboro. Appointments will be available from 9-11:30 a.m.

At the screening, development will be checked in the areas of cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional. Vision and hearing also will be screened.

This process usually takes at least one hour for a child to complete. All children are welcomed, but an appointment is necessary. To make one call 620-382-2858.

Threshing Days 5K run set for Aug. 5

The Threshing Days 5K Run, a fundraiser for the Goessel High School cross-country team, is open to the public for a $25 entry fee Aug. 5.

Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. on the southeast corner of the high school; the race will begin at 7 a.m.

The race fee includes an aluminum water bottle, participant medals, refreshments and a Threshing Days button.

For more information, go to www.usd411.org. Registra­tion on the day of the race is allowed.

Community invited to join HHS band

Community members are invited to join the Hillsboro High School Band in the Marion County Fair Parade.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28. The band will ride on a trailer, performing marches and patriotic music.

Rehearsal was 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the high school band room.

Anyone interested in participating or needing more information should contact Bruce Major through email at bruce.major@usd410.net, or by phone, 620-947-3184.

SCMC board looking to honor nurses

The Senior Citizens of Marion County Board of Directors wants to honor nurses at the organization’s annual meeting Oct. 18 at the Marion Senior Center.

The board is seeking nominations of nurses who: are/were registered nurses or licensed practical nurses; worked in a school or medical setting; live in Marion County; are at least 60 years of age, and can attend the SCMC annual meeting.

Nominations will be accep­ted from family, friends, coworkers and nominees themselves.

Nomination forms are available starting July 12 at local senior centers or through the Marion County Department on Aging. The forms need to be returned to the local senior center or MCDA by Aug. 11.

For more information, call MCDA at 620-382-3580.