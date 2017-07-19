SCMC board looking to honor nurses

The Senior Citizens of Marion County Board of Directors wants to honor nurses at the organization’s annual meeting Oct. 18 at the Marion Senior Center.

The board is seeking nominations of nurses who: are/were registered nurses or licensed practical nurses; worked in a school or medical setting; live in Marion County; are at least 60 years of age, and can attend the SCMC annual meeting.

Nominations will be accep­ted from family, friends, coworkers and nominees themselves.

Nomination forms are available starting July 12 at local senior centers or through the Marion County Department on Aging. The forms need to be returned to the local senior center or MCDA by Aug. 11.

For more information, call MCDA at 620-382-3580.

TEEN meeting set for July 19 in Marion

The Technology Excel­lence in Education Network will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the USD 408 district office, 101 N. Thorp, Marion. For more information, call Lena Kleiner at 620-877-0237.

Community invited to join HHS band

Community members are invited to join the Hillsboro High School Band in the Marion County Fair Parade.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28; the band will ride on a trailer, performing marches and patriotic music.

Rehearsal will be 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the high school band room.

Anyone interested in participating or needing more information should contact Bruce Major through email at bruce.major@usd410.net, or by phone, 620-947-3184.

Public invited to 4-H style review July 25

Marion County 4-H clubs will be hosting the annual public style revue at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Hillsboro United Methodist Church.

“The 4-Hers have put in a lot of time and effort to learn about modeling, garment care, garment construction, purchasing garments, and looking their best,” said Tristen Cope, Extension agent for family and consumer science.

This year’s event will feature 19 4-Hers ranging in age from 7 to 18 years.

City library to show kids’ movie July 26

The Marion City Library will be showing a movie for children at 2:30 p.m. July 26.

The movie is about a fairy tale featuring a young woman who is forced to live in an enchanted castle with a prince who is cursed to look like a hideous man. In time, the pair fall in love as the young women learns to see the good man hiding behind the man’s monstrous exterior.

The movie is rated PG and runs 129 minutes. Every­one is welcomed to attend. Children age 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.