Marion library plans Lego Day July 12

The Marion City Library is planning a Lego Day from 3-4:30 p.m. July 12.

The event is for children age 5 and older; no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 620-382-2442.

Bloomfield school stage curtain returns

The Mennonite Heritage & Agricultural Museum will be hosting a South Bloom­field School Reunion and “homecoming” of the school’s stage curtain at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, as part of Goessel’s Country Thresh­ing Days.

The celebration will be in the South Bloomfield School on the museum grounds, where the curtain will be on display.

This event is open to the public, and refreshments will be served. Former students are invited to this time of reminiscing. The museum would like to record stories from students who attended the one-room school.

Send memories to Men­nonite Heritage & Agri­cultural Museum, P.O. Box 231, Goessel, KS 67053, or email them to mhmuseum@mtelco.net .

Library invites kids to July 19 movie

A movie will be shown at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. at the Marion City Library.

Children under age 7 must be accompanied by an adult.

The movie is about a Tebetian mastiff that must defy the naysayers in his remote mountain community in order to follow his dream of becoming a rock star like his idol, Angus Scattergood. But, there’s no one left to guard the sheep when he goes away to seek his fortune in the big city, rendering his flock vulnerable to a hungry wolf.

The movie is rated PG and runs for 90 minutes.

SCMC board looking to honor nurses

The Senior Citizens of Marion County Board of Directors wants to honor nurses at the organization’s annual meeting Oct. 18 at the Marion Senior Center.

The board is seeking nominations of nurses who: are/were registered nurses or licensed practical nurses; worked in a school or medical setting; live in Marion County; are at least 60 years of age, and can attend the SCMC annual meeting.

Nominations will be accep­ted from family, friends, coworkers and nominees themselves.

Nomination forms are available starting July 12 at local senior centers or through the Marion County Department on Aging. The forms need to be returned to the local senior center or MCDA by Aug. 11.

For more information, call MCDA at 620-382-3580.

TEEN meeting set for July 19 in Marion

The Technology Excel­lence in Education Network will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the USD 408 district office, 101 N. Thorp, Marion. For more information, call Lena Kleiner at 620-877-0237.

McHomes to host

information meeting

Marion County Home Educators (McHomes) is hosting an information meeting for homeschool families interested in homeschool support.

The meeting will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, in the East Room of the Hillsboro City Building, 118 E. Grand Ave.

For more information, call 620-947-2899.

Community invited to join HHS band

Community members are invited to join the Hillsboro High School Band in the Marion County Fair Parade.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28; the band will ride on a trailer, performing marches and patriotic music.

Rehearsal will be 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the high school band room.

Anyone interested in participating or needing more information should contact Bruce Major through email at bruce.major@usd410.net, or by phone, 620-947-3184.