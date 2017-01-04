FFA alumni to serve meal deal Jan. 6

Hillsboro High School FFA alumni will serve a $5 “meal deal” at the Jan. 6 home basketball game against Larned.

The meal will include a sloppy joe, beans, chips, pickle and KSU Dairy Bar Ice Cream plus a drink.

Free child screening in Hillsboro Jan. 10

Marion County Early Intervention Services is offering a free screening for children birth through 5 years old Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Hillsboro. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

At the screening, development will be checked in the areas of cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional. Vision and hearing will also be screened.

This process usually takes at least one hour for a child to complete. All children are welcomed, but an appointment is necessary.

To make one call 620-382-2858 for an appointment.

Elvis returns Jan. 7

to Marion center

Elvis, portrayed by Marc Baker of Wichita, is returning to the Marion Senior Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Baker will be performing many of Elvis’ greatest hits.

Those attending are encouraged to wear their poodle skirts, Saddle Oxford shoes and plan to dance along with the music.

A display of Elvis collectables from local fans will also be available. Snacks will be served and donations accepted for the entertainment.

For more information, call Janet Bryant, 620-382-2942.

MC Democrats plan

meeting in Marion

Marion County Demo­crats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Santa Fe room of Marion City Library, 100 Library St. All Democrats are invited to attend.

Community Bible study starts Jan. 19

The Marion County Com­munity Bible study for women will begin with the seven chur­ches found in the Book Revelation at 9:30 a.m. Thurs­day, Jan. 19.

Pastor David Jeremiah will lead this study in the Hearth Room at Hillsboro Mennonite Breth­ren Church, 300 Prairie Pointe.

For more information, call Marilyn Jost at 620-947-5983.

Herb workshop on breads set Jan. 20-21

An herb workshop about breads and biscuits will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 20-21 at 111 W. Sixth St., Florence.

For more information on the price of the class or to sign-up, call Phoebe Janzen at 620-382-4191 or 620-878-4600.

Goessel’s garden club to meet Jan. 26

The Town & Country Garden Club is meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Bethesda west end meeting room. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call Luanne Soukup at 620-367-2410.

HCF seeking 2017 grant applications

The Hillsboro Commun­ity Foundation is accepting applications for grant funds to be distributed in 2017 from the Hillsboro Area Impact Fund.

Organizations may apply that are exempt from federal income tax under Section 501(c)(3) and serve Hillsboro and surrounding communities.

Application forms can be downloaded from hillsboro­free­press.com or cityofhillsboro.net. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Jan. 5.

For more information about the Impact Fund and other non-profit funding opportunities, contact HCF director Cynthia Fleming at 620-382-5550 or by email at director@hcfoundationks.org. The application is available at hcfoundationks.org.