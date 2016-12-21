HCF seeking 2017 grant applications

The Hillsboro Commun­ity Foundation is accepting applications for grant funds to be distributed in 2017 from the Hillsboro Area Impact Fund.

Organizations may apply that are exempt from federal income tax under Section 501(c)(3) and serve Hillsboro and surrounding communities.

Application forms can be downloaded from hillsboro­free­press.com or cityofhillsboro.net. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Jan. 5.

The Impact Fund is an unrestricted grant fund created by the generosity of individuals who have contributed to this endowment. Grants will not be limited to a particular issue or target population.

Successful applications assist the foundation in fulfilling its mission to improve the quality of life for the Hillsboro area.

For more information about the Impact Fund and other non-profit funding opportunities, contact HCF director Cynthia Fleming at 620-382-5550 or by email at director@hcfoundationks.org.

The application is available at hcfoundationks.org.

ARC blood drive in Hillsboro Dec. 23

The American Red Cross will be at the Hillsboro City Building at 118 E. Grand for a community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

This “Leaders Save Lives” blood drive is organized by Hillsboro High School junior Ellian Weis­beck. Her goal is to collect 60 units of blood.

To schedule your life-saving holiday blood donation, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

FFA alumni to serve meal deal Jan. 6

Hillsboro High School FFA alumni will be serving a $5 “meal deal” at the Jan. 6 home basketball game against Larned.

The meal will include a sloppy joe, beans, chips, pickle and KSU Dairy Bar Ice Cream plus a drink.

USDA commodities

arriving Dec. 21

USDA government surplus commodities will arrive at senior centers in Marion County Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Each site will distribute these commodities according to the facilities own schedule and may not distribute on the same day.

Check with your local site for a distribution schedule. Lehigh residents will pick up commodities at Main Street Ministries in Hills­boro. If no commodities are left, call the Marion County Department on Aging at 620-382-3580.

Commodities are distributed to people who are income eligible. To be eligible, the following monthly income must be below: for one person, $1,287; two people, $1,736; three, $2,184; four, $2,633; and five, $3,081.

For each additional family member add $451.

For more information, call 620-382-3580 or stop by 309 S. Third St.

HRC plans Frostbite run/walk for Jan. 1

The Hillsboro Recreation Commission is preparing for the 12 annual Frostbite 4-Mile Fun Run on New Year’s Day.

Participants can walk or run this non-competitive four-mile route through Hillsboro streets. The race begins and ends at Memorial Park.

All who pay the pre-registration fee of $15 by Dec. 19 will receive a commemorative gift. Walk-up registration also is welcomed.

For more information, call 620-947-3690 during working hours; in the evening call 947-1707, 877-7324 or 877-7512.For the remainder of the month, the Chamber will be open the following hours:

Chamber to extend hours thru Dec. 31

The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce office will keep extended hours through Dec. 31 to accommodate patrons participating in the Free Press Local Rewards program.

The temporary hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office also will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 31.

The Hillsboro Chamber office is the only drop off point in Marion County, so the extended hours will make it more convenient to come in and take care of their receipts. It also will give more opportunities to purchase Chamber Bucks for gifts.

