Food commodities arriving Aug. 16

Government surplus commodities will arrive at senior centers in Marion County on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Each site will distribute their commodities according to their own schedule and may not distribute on the same day.

Check with your local site for its distribution schedule.

Lehigh residents should pick up commodities at Main Street Ministries in Hillsboro. If there are no commodities left at your site, call the Marion County Department on Aging at 620-382-3580 to find out where commodities are available.

Commodities are available to persons who are income eligible. To be eligible, your household’s total monthly income must be below: $1,307 for one person $1,760 for two persons, $2,213 for three persons, $2,665 for four persons and $3,118 for five persons.

County lake club

to meet Aug. 12

The Marion County Lake Chat N Dine Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the North Shelter at Marion County Lake.

All present and former lake residents and guests are welcome.

The group will discuss repairs needed at the lake and schedule some dates to begin that task.

Kathy Berry will be our host. Each attendee should bring a sack lunch to eat or trade with a friend. The club has been asked to bring school supplies for children in need.

New diabetes class to begin Aug. 17

The Marion County Department on Aging is offering a new four-week class for individuals with pre-diabetes and diabetes beginning Aug. 17.

This course was developed to help people with diabetes make meal choices to better manage their blood sugar. Because a person with diabetes may not be the person in the household who plans the meals, this class is appropriate for family members and caregivers.

The class will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thurs­days at the Hilltop Manor Com­munity Room, 1501 E. Law­rence, Marion.

The class will cover food choices, healthy meals and physical activity.

The cost of the class is $12 per person for the four sessions. To register for the class, call 620-382-3580.

Community Bible study begins Aug. 24

Community Bible Study will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, in the Hearth Room at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.

The study will help answer the ‘Ten Questions Christians Are Asking.” David Jeremiah will lead the study via DVD.

To get a study guide, call 620-947-5983.