Retirement 101 class offered for Aug. 29

Marion County Depart­ment on Aging will offer a free Retirement 101 class at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Hills­boro City Building.

This class is for individuals who will be retiring or enrolling in Medicare in the coming year. It will cover basics about Social Security, Medicare, Medicare supple­mental plans and prescrip­tion drug plans.

Call to register for the class at 620-382-3580. Registration is required by Aug. 28 so adequate material is available for all who attend.

Chronic pain is topic of free workshop

Marion County Depart­ment on Aging is offering a free workshop on “Chronic Pain Self-Management Program” from 2-4:30 p.m. starting Thursday, Sept. 7, through Oct 12 at Trinity Mennonite Church, 211 S. Elm, Hills­boro.

Workshop sessions are led by two trained leaders, one or both of whom are peers with chronic pain themselves.

Subjects include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest, and how to evaluate new treatments.

Register by Tuesday, Sept. 5, by calling 620-382-3580.

Gore tournament set

for this Saturday

The Darla Gore Tournament, a five-guy, five-girl double elimination tournament, is set to run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Marion Baseball Complex at 308 Eisenhower Drive.

Brackets for the tournament are full. Cost is $125 per team, which teams must pay before they play their first game. All checks can be made out to Darla Gore Scholarship.

Guys will use the wood bats that are provided and girls can use a bat of choice.

Concert at Marion Christian Church

The Perrys, a top Southern Gospel group, will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Marion Christian Church, located at 140 Elm St.

The public is invited to the free concert.