SCMC board looking to honor nurses

The Senior Citizens of Marion County Board of Directors wants to honor nurses at the organization’s annual meeting Oct. 19 at the Marion Senior Center.

The board is seeking nominations of nurses who: are/were registered nurses or licensed practical nurses; worked in a school or medical setting; live in Marion County; are at least 60 years of age, and can attend the SCMC annual meeting.

Nominations will be accep­ted from family, friends, coworkers and nominees themselves.

Nomination forms are available at local senior centers or through the Marion County Department on Aging. The forms need to be returned to the local senior center or MCDA by Aug. 11.

For more information, call MCDA at 620-382-3580.

New diabetes class to begin Aug. 17

The Marion County Department on Aging is offering a new four-week class for individuals with pre-diabetes and diabetes beginning Aug. 17.

This course was developed to help people with diabetes make meal choices to better manage their blood sugar. Because a person with diabetes may not be the person in the household who plans the meals, this class is appropriate for family members and caregivers.

The class will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thurs­days at the Hilltop Manor Com­munity Room, 1501 E. Lawrence, Marion.

The class will cover food choices, healthy meals and physical activity.

The cost of the class is $12 per person for the four sessions. To register for the class, call 620-382-3580.

Bloomfield school stage curtain returns

The Mennonite Heritage & Agricultural Museum will host a South Bloom­field School Reunion and “homecoming” of the school’s stage curtain at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, as part of Goessel’s Country Thresh­ing Days.

The celebration will be in the South Bloomfield School on the museum grounds, where the curtain will be on display.

This event is open to the public, and refreshments will be served. Former students are invited to this time of reminiscing. The museum would like to record stories from students who attended the one-room school.

Send memories to Men­nonite Heritage & Agri­cultural Museum, P.O. Box 231, Goessel, KS 67053, or email them to mhmuseum@mtelco.net .

Free child screening in Hillsboro Aug. 8

Marion County Early Intervention Services is offering a free screening for children from birth through 5 years old Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Hillsboro. Appointments will be available from 9-11:30 a.m.

At the screening, development will be checked in the areas of cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional. Vision and hearing also will be screened.

This process usually takes at least one hour for a child to complete. All children are welcomed, but an appointment is necessary. To make one call 620-382-2858.

Threshing Days 5K run set for Aug. 5

The Threshing Days 5K Run, a fundraiser for the Goessel High School cross-country team, is open to the public for a $25 entry fee Aug. 5.

Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. on the southeast corner of the high school; the race will begin at 7 a.m.

The race fee includes an aluminum water bottle, participant medals, refreshments and a Threshing Days button.

For more information, go to www.usd411.org. Registra­tion on the day of the race is allowed.