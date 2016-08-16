Hillsboro Arts, Crafts has free space

The Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair is Sept. 16, and organizers are offering space to local people or groups at no cost with 100 percent of the proceeds being retained by the recipient.

The Kaffee Haus, which is hosted by the city building, is again selling baked goods to fairgoers.

For more information on best-selling items and to reserve a table, please call coordinators Marcella Mohn at 620-947-3336 or Brenda Walls 620-381-3168 by Sept. 8.

Tabor to host solar eclipse viewing

Tabor College will host a community viewing of the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21.

Attendees are asked to gather in front of the Solomon L. Loewen Science Building beginning at 11:30 a.m.

“It is a rare day when a solar eclipse occurs in Kansas and we’re excited to take full advantage of it,” said Norman Schmidt, professor of chemistry and division chair of science programs at Tabor.

From about 11:36 a.m. to 2:32 p.m. Hillsboro will experience 90 percent of the eclipse. The maximum eclipse occurs at 1:04 p.m. and the public is welcome to come to campus for a viewing. Tabor will provide eclipse glasses and pinhole cameras for use.

Schmidt warns those who want to view the eclipse to use the right eye equipment.

“One should never try to observe a solar eclipse with the naked eye or photograph the event unless one has a filter for your camera,” Schmidt said.

Food commodities arriving Aug. 16

Government surplus commodities will arrive at senior centers in Marion County on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Each site will distribute commodities according to its own schedule and may not distribute on the same day.

Check with your local site for its distribution schedule.

Lehigh residents should pick up commodities at Main Street Ministries in Hillsboro. If there are no commodities left at your site, call the Marion County Department on Aging at 620-382-3580 to find out where commodities are available.

Commodities are available to persons who are income eligible. To be eligible, your household’s total monthly income must be below: $1,307 for one person $1,760 for two persons, $2,213 for three persons, $2,665 for four persons and $3,118 for five persons.

Durham gathering set for Aug. 26

The Durham community annual hamburger fry will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the city park.

Bring lawn chairs.