FMC marks a 50-year milestone April 30

Hillsboro First Menno­nite Church is celebrating a 50-year milestone Sunday, April 30, “Build-A-Versary,” starting at 9:30 a.m. with a followed by the 10:35 a.m. worship service and a carry-in meal following worship.

Included in the “Build-A-Versary” is an informal visiting time. The service will include slides from the deconstruction of the previous building and construction of the current one.

In March 1967, FMC had its first service in its new building at Ash and Grand. Reflections made by pastor Elbert Koontz in 1967 also will be part of the service.

For more information or to RSVP, call 620-947-5662. Everyone is welcome.

Meal to raise funds for medical expenses

Hillsboro Mennonite Breth­ren Church, 300 Prairie Pointe, will host a public fundraiser meal May 6 to help offset cancer treatment expenses for local fourth-grader Colton Rempel.

The meal will be served from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall.

Donors should make checks payable to the church, but donations are not tax deductible.

For more information call the church at 620-947-3144.

Canton library plans StoryWalk April 29

The Canton Township Carnegie Library will host a StoryWalk on Saturday, April 29, featuring the children’s book “Nine Ducks Nine.”

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., adults and children can obtain stickers and a map that will take them to 13 places, each of which will have a page from the book to read.

The library will be open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

The event was planned to coincide with the citywide garage sale in Canton and Galva on Saturday as well as the Spring Flea Market at the Canton fairgrounds.

During the StoryWalk, water will be available and cookies will be sold to raise funds for an addition and renovation to the last Car­ne­gie library built in the country.

Volunteers invited for lake cleanup

Marion County Lake officials are inviting the public to participate in Spring Clean Up Week at the lake from April 26 to May 1.

Clean-up efforts are underway from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, loppers and saws.

For more information or to sign up, contact Dianne Novak at 785-479-7555.

Free child screening in Hillsboro May 8

Marion County Early Intervention Services will offer screening for children birth through 5 years old Monday, May 8, in Hillsboro.

Appointments will be available from 11 am to 1 pm.

At the screening, development will be checked in the areas of cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional. Vision and hearing also will be screened.

This process usually takes at least one hour for a child to complete. All children are welcomed, but an appointment is necessary. To make one, call 620-382-2858.

‘Park it Market’ set

in Marion April 29

Marion Parks and Recre­ation is sponsoring a “Park it Market,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Central Park.

Items for sale include, but aren’t limited to, skin-care products, candles, kitchenware, jewelry and children’s books.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be in the Marion Community Cen­ter, 203 N. Third St.

For more information, call Margo Yates, director of Marion Parks and Recrea­tion, at 620-382-3425, or by visiting the website: marionparksandrec.com.