Kohman to mark 90th birthday

Lawana Kohman will celebrate her 90th birthday Sunday, Sept. 17.

Kohman was born in 1927 to Alva and Leora (Myers) Webb of Barnard. In 1960, she was married to Paul Kohman. They lived on the Kohman family farm. He died in 2015.

She was a long-time English and speech teacher, having taught at Hoxie, Lincoln and Hope high schools as well as Cloud Community College.

Kohman has two sons, Mark and Wendy Kohman and their three children from Austin, Texas, and Monte and Marianne Kohman, who live on the family farm, rural Hope.

Birthday greetings can be sent to P.O. Box 3, Hope, KS 67451 or kohmanlawana @gmail.com.