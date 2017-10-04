Card shower for Redger’s 90th

Family and friends of Dallas Redger are inviting people to participate in a 90th birthday card shower.

His birthday is Oct. 8. Send cards and well-wishes to him at 3284 Bison, Durham, KS 67438.

Hiebert to celebrate

86th birthday Oct. 9

Friends and family of Donald E. Hiebert invite the public to participate in a birthday card shower to highlight his 86th birthday Oct. 9.

Hiebert’s mother and both sets of grandparents are from the Hillsboro area. His father grew up in the Goessel area.

Hiebert grew up on the family farm near rural Goessel. He still lives on the farm that his family started. He has farmed in the Goessel area all of his life.

Send cards to him at 251 30th Ave., Newton, KS 67114.