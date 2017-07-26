Card Showers (July 26, 2017)
Family requests
card shower for 90th
The family of Wilma Jean Everett requests a card shower for her 90th birthday on Friday, Aug. 4.
She grew up in the Whitewater area and spent the rest of her life in the Homestead/Matfield Green area. She now lives at St. Luke Living Center in Marion.
Birthday wishes may be sent to her at 525 S. Freeborn, Marion, KS 66861.
Delk to celebrate 95th birthday Aug. 6
The children of Elmer “Bob” Delk invite you to his 95th birthday celebration Sunday, Aug. 6, at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, 1498 Kanza, rural Hillsboro.
A short program begins at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall, with a reception following from 2:30-4 p.m.
Hosts include children Donna and Dan Dalke, Barbara and Dick Koontz, Shirley Delk and Rob Delk; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No gifts requested. If unable to attend, cards may be sent to Bob Delk at 208 N. Washington St., Hillsboro, KS 67063.