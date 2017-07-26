Family requests

card shower for 90th

The family of Wilma Jean Everett requests a card shower for her 90th birthday on Friday, Aug. 4.

She grew up in the White­water area and spent the rest of her life in the Home­stead/Matfield Green area. She now lives at St. Luke Living Center in Marion.

Birthday wishes may be sent to her at 525 S. Free­born, Marion, KS 66861.

Delk to celebrate 95th birthday Aug. 6

The children of Elmer “Bob” Delk invite you to his 95th birthday celebration Sunday, Aug. 6, at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, 1498 Kanza, rural Hillsboro.

A short program begins at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall, with a reception following from 2:30-4 p.m.

Hosts include children Donna and Dan Dalke, Barbara and Dick Koontz, Shirley Delk and Rob Delk; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No gifts requested. If unable to attend, cards may be sent to Bob Delk at 208 N. Washington St., Hillsboro, KS 67063.