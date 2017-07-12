Card shower for Evelyn Sidener

Family and friends of Evelyn Sidener request a card shower for her 90th birthday Thursday, July 20. The longtime resident of Burns now resides at Asbury Park in Newton.

Birthday wishes may be sent to her at 200 SW 14th St. Newton KS 67114.

Decker to celebrate 100th birthday

The family of Sadie Decker will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house at the Pea­body Senior Center from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 16. The public is invited to participate.