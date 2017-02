Jody and Stephanie Burke announce the birth of their daughter, Lakyn Lynnise, on Feb. 1 at Grove, Okla.

She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Pam Abbott from HillsĀ­boro and Donald and Dana Abbott of Salina. The paternal grandmother is Reba Burke of Grove.

Lakyn has two siblings, Dalton Lee Burke, 10, and Ryker Gage Burke, 2.