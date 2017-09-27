Everett Klassen

Andy and Sydney Klas­sen of Hillsboro announce the birth of a son, Everett Wayne, on July 3 at Salina Regional Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 191⁄2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jeremy and Valerie Duerksen of Hillsboro and Mike and Tina Waner of McPherson.

Paternal grandparents are Dale and Kay Klassen of Hillsboro.

Maternal great-grandparents are Feebie and Richard Meisinger, Pete and Carol Duerksen, Vernon Waner, Bill and Sharon Kaeppel.

Paternal great-grandparents, Rosella Suderman and Lloyd and Evalina Klassen, all of Hillsboro. The maternal great-great grandmother is Irene Rich­mond.

Colson Loewen

Jeremy and Dionne Loewen announce the birth of their son, Colson McCoy Jost, on Aug. 23 at Newton.

He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He joins his three siblings: Jaeten, 8; Broden, 6; Landon, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Charles and Mary Loewen of Hillsboro. The paternal grandparents are Clyde and Sharon Jost of Hillsboro. The paternal great-grandmother is Alice Jost of Hillsboro.