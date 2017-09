Jett Lynn Jeffrey

Clinton and Tiffany Jeff­rey of Marion announce the birth of their daughter, Jett Lynn Jeffrey, born July 18 at Newton. She weighed 8 pounds, 2.4 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

Welcoming her home was brother Liam, 4.

Maternal grandparents are Gene and Marge Chris­tensen of Marion, Char­lotte Schroeder of McPherson and Jay Schroe­der of Atoka, Tenn.

Paternal grandparents are Helen Bernhardt of Marion and Mary Jeffrey of Marion.