Anniston Kendrick

Tyson and Shelby KenĀ­drick of Hillsboro announce the birth of their daughter, Anniston Joyce, on Sept. 14 in Newton.

She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21.7 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Rod and Carrie Koons of Hillsboro, and the paternal grandparents are Richard and Debbie KenĀ­drick of Arkansas City.