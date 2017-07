Riley Brookens

Justin and Jenna Brookens announce the birth of their son, Riley Gregory, born March 6 in Lincoln, Neb.

He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Welcoming him is brother Miles, 3.

Maternal grandparents are Greg and Becky Stinson of Lincoln, Neb.

Paternal grandparents are Bob and Anita Brookens of Marion.