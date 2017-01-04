Births (Jan 4, 2017)
Nathan and Andrea Fish of Hillsboro announce the birth of their daughter, Hadley Jean Fish, born Nov. 6 at Newton Medical Center.
She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 201⁄2 inches long.
Grandparents are Dallas and Paula Jost and Bill and Kathy Fish, all of Hillsboro.
Maternal great-grandparents are Paul and Joanne Klassen of Lehigh and Kenney Jost and the late Jean Jost.
Paternal great-grandparents are Dan and Eleanor Langton of Topeka and Sally Fish and the late “Doc” Fish of St. Joseph, Mo.