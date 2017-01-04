Hadley Fish

Hadley Fish

Nathan and Andrea Fish of Hillsboro announce the birth of their daughter, Hadley Jean Fish, born Nov. 6 at Newton Medical Center.

She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 201⁄2 inches long.

Grandparents are Dallas and Paula Jost and Bill and Kathy Fish, all of Hillsboro.

Maternal great-grandparents are Paul and Joanne Klassen of Lehigh and Kenney Jost and the late Jean Jost.

Paternal great-grandparents are Dan and Eleanor Langton of Topeka and Sally Fish and the late “Doc” Fish of St. Joseph, Mo.

