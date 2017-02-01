ANNIVHasenbank

Family and friends are invited to join Gary and Betty Hasenbank of Goessel as they celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the VFW in Marion.

The reception will be hosted by their children.

The couple were married in Bath, Mich., and have been longtime residents of Newton, Hesston and Goessel. They are both current carriers for the Newton Kansan and are retired.

Gary retired after 30 years working for Hesston Corp./AGCO and Betty retired from Bethesda Home in Goessel, where she worked for many years as a certified medication aide. She also has retired from selling Avon after 50 years of serving clients in Harvey and Marion counties.

The couple’s children are Ron and Bridgett Hasenbank of East Alton, Ill.; DeAnna Williams of Novato, Calif.; Eric Hasenbank; Sheena Kauffman of Brown Sum­mit, N.C.; and Doug and Laura Schmidt of Hillsboro.

The couple have 17 grand­children.