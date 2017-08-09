Nowaks to mark

60 years of marriage

Joseph G. and JoAnn (Svoboda) Nowak of Pilsen will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 20. The family requests a card shower mailed to the couple at 1895 275th, Marion, KS 66861.

The couple will celebrate with their family later this month.

Joe was self-employed in soil conservation as owner of Nowak Construction and Nowak Radiator Service. JoAnn is a homemaker.

The couple’s family includes sons Joe and wife Yolanda of Goddard, John and wife Judy of Garden Plain, and Jerry of Lyons; daughters Judy Steinborn of Marion, Jackie and husband Paul Gengler of Salina, Jan and husband Jayson Han­schu of Hillsboro, and Jennifer and husband Tim Frasher of Surprise, Neb.

The couple also have 33 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.