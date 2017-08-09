Anniversaries (August 9, 2017)
60 years of marriage
Joseph G. and JoAnn (Svoboda) Nowak of Pilsen will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 20. The family requests a card shower mailed to the couple at 1895 275th, Marion, KS 66861.
The couple will celebrate with their family later this month.
Joe was self-employed in soil conservation as owner of Nowak Construction and Nowak Radiator Service. JoAnn is a homemaker.
The couple’s family includes sons Joe and wife Yolanda of Goddard, John and wife Judy of Garden Plain, and Jerry of Lyons; daughters Judy Steinborn of Marion, Jackie and husband Paul Gengler of Salina, Jan and husband Jayson Hanschu of Hillsboro, and Jennifer and husband Tim Frasher of Surprise, Neb.
The couple also have 33 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.