St. Luke Hospital has announced it will open an urgent care clinic located at 535 S. Freeborn, Marion.

Urgent care will be available every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. beginning Saturday, Jan. 7.

According to a release from St. Luke, urgent care offers medical care by mid-levels or physicians, no referral or appointment neces­sary.

Patients can visit the St. Luke Urgent Care Clinic for non-life-threatening, but still urgent, illness or injury, including colds, flu, infections, fractures, cuts, rashes and allergic reactions.

“We understand that illnesses and injuries occur on the weekend, and in the past, the only option has been to come to the emergency department, travel to an urgent care center, or wait until Monday when the clinic opens,” said Jeremy Ensey, St. Luke CEO.

“Our goal is to continue to provide an assortment of services to our community and make healthcare more accessible.”

Urgent care at St. Luke will serve as an extension of a patient’s own primary care provider, whether that patient lives in the community or is in the area visiting. It gives patients the opportunity to be seen by a medical professional outside of the open hours of St. Luke Medical Clinic without having to pay for an emergency room visit.

Most insurance plans will be accepted, including Medi­care and Medicaid. Patients should check with their insurance provider as the co-pay and visit fees for urgent care could be less than an emergency room visit and similar to a clinic visit.

“We are very excited to be able to support our community and meet their healthcare needs by offering weekend urgent care,” said Gail Boaldin, chief nursing officer at St. Luke Hospital.

“All urgent care patients will report to the ambulatory emergency entrance on Freeborn Street, where our staff will determine if your illness or injury should be considered an emergency or if your condition is appropriate for urgent care.”

For more information on urgent care at St. Luke, visit www.slhmarion.org or call 620-382-2177.