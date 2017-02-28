Myron Schmidt reported on the Goessel Community Foundation during the Feb. 21 city council meeting.

The foundation was formed in 2010 to assist in providing resources for existing and future charitable needs in the Goessel area. The mission of GCF is to enhance the quality of educational, cultural, civic and economic life in Goessel.

“We’ve got an excellent school system here,” Schmidt said, and he mentioned Bethesda Home’s positive impact on the community.

Beyond what Goessel already has, Schmidt asked the council, “What would we like for the Goessel community to look like? How can we best build the Goessel community?”

He said changes will occur within the community over the next 20 years, and mentioned the possibilities those changes can provide for the foundation to grow.

Recent grants from the GCF include: a grant to Bethesda Home to help fund the local delivery of meals to senior citizens; a grant to the city library to replace outdated computer monitors; a grant to the grade school gardening project for seeds and supplies; a grant to the Tabor Mennonite Church Food Pantry to purchase food items; and a grant for the Kinderhaus Family Financial Assistance Fund.

Schmidt said GCF is planning another celebration day this year to distribute more grant money. He mentioned the possibility of a “Giving Tuesday” the Tuesday after “Black Friday.”

The council thanked Schmidt for his work and the work of the foundation. In addition to Schmidt, GCF board includes Carol Reimer Duerksen, John Fast, Peggy Jay, James Voth, Cindy Wiens and City Clerk Jenni­fer Whitehead.

New radios

Following a discussion about the city’s hand-held radios, the council voted to purchase two hand-held radios and one radio for the police car.

Mayor Dave Schrag told the council, “The hand-helds we have now are going to be extinct.”

Schrag described changes that are taking place and why the city’s radios needed to be replaced. The city can order the radios through the county.

Other business

In other business, the council:

• reviewed a list of water system needs prepared by public works director Karen Dalke. Three specific fire hydrants and their adjoining isolation valves need to be replaced.

In addition, an isolation valve needs to be installed at Church Street and Prospect; it would allow uninterrupted water service to the school in case of a water leak in that area.

Also, sections of water line need to be replaced on Buller Street. And the valve at the water well needs to be replaced.

• heard about possible grants for water projects and the costs associated with fulfilling grant requirements.

• heard the state is requiring a water meter on the well by the baseball diamonds so the amount of water coming out of the ground there can be reported. The city will install the meter.

• heard that culverts by the baseball diamonds had been damaged by drivers turning the corners “too short.”

• discussed the flood plain. Councilor Kevin Klassen told the council the state is re-surveying flood plains and might require revised flood plain regulations. Whitehead and Dalke had attended a meeting to learn about the potential regulations and how they might affect Goessel.

• discussed Councilor Dean Snelling’s concern about water from outside of town that flows through town. Whitehead and Dalke said they also have noticed that water.

• heard that a sewer line had backed up. Mayer Specialty found tree roots in the system.

• heard that council member Duane Adrian is rebuilding the city’s sewer machine.

• heard in the police report that Wilma Mueller had dealt with a dog issue and some stolen items.

• heard about a ditch by the Goessel church that was plugged because of digging in that area.

• noted that the council terms of Schrag, Adrian, and Larry Lindeman will be ending, but they can file for re-election. The filing fee is $20, or candidates can submit a petition with 15 signatures. Beginning this year, council elections will be in Novem­ber instead of in April.

• heard that some brush piles near the city had been in violation of state regulations. The landowner has taken care of the matter.