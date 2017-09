Judy Christensen, right, is co-organizer of Marion’s annual Art in the Park, which is held in conjunction Saturday with Hillsboro’s Arts and Crafts Fair. Left is Nancy Rodriguez, a member of the Society of Decorative Painters, a group Christensen has been with for 45 years. “It was another good year,” said Christensen about the Marion event. She said vendors were pleased with the crowds, estimated this year at 20,000.