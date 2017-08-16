Les Allison (left), of Advance Lodge 114, presents a check for $2,000 to Ron Traxson, superintendent of Peabody-Burns schools for a new playground at the elementary school. Also pictured are Beth Peters of the Peabody Recreation Com­mis­sion, Michelle Gossen, a Peabody-Burns preschool teacher, and Tom Grimwood of Advance Lodge 114.

Advance Lodge 114 of Florence will host its Third Sunday Breakfast at the Florentine Masonic Center in Florence from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

Proceeds will go toward a variety of county causes: post-secondary scholarships for Marion County youth, sending students to the Shrine Bowl marching band camp; supporting educational concerns in Marion County and the restoration of the 100-year-plus Masonic Florentine Center in Florence.

For a suggested donation of $8, participants can enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast of eggs to order, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and hashbrowns, according to Les Allison, organizer.

From March through October, the Third Sunday Breakfast event also features the “Crystal Springs Motorcycle and Car Run.”

“The car/motorcycle run just allows anyone to run to breakfast in Florence, visit, and enjoy the ride through the Flint Hills,” Allison said. “We have had up to 90 bikes at one of our breakfasts; it depends on weather and other events. The largest group usually makes it around 10 a.m.”

Organizers focus \on Marion County causes and projects.

Recently, Advance Lodge 114 pooled resources with the Peabody Recreation Commission, donating $2,000 to help purchase playground equipment for Peabody-Burns Elementary students.

“Construction has just started on the playground,” Allison said. “It was necessary to replace equipment because the school’s insurance company would not cover liability on old equipment.”