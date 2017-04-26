The Marion County Commission learned at its Monday meeting that a theft occurred in the county at­tor­ney’s office Tuesday, April 18.

County Attorney Courtney Boehm said the incident happened late in the afternoon and a deposit of about $1,200 was taken.

“Not sure if any of you have been in our office, but it is a locked, secure door, Boehm said.

“But once we open the door, Cheryl Christensen’s desk (legal secretary) is right there, then Karen Selznick (office manager) and then myself. It’s a very small, tight office.”

On any given day, Boehm said, there are defendants, victims, attorneys and witnesses all coming in and out of the office.

“On that particular day, we had two individuals come into the office and one was involved in a bad check case,” she said.

“I went to get the office manager to help them, and after she dealt with them, we then saw a deposit on the top counter of Cheryl’s desk was missing.”

They didn’t know what had happened, and by that time it was only Selznick and Boehm in the office, she said.

“The next day, we contacted law enforcement and the Marion Police Department came, and there’s video not of my office, but of the hallway and the envelope is seen leaving,” she said.

A criminal investigation is ongoing so Boehm said she couldn’t talk too much about the theft or any speci­fics.

“But no employees, no one involved in my office or in the courthouse (took the envelope),” she said.

Boehm said she spoke with the insurance company, County clerk Tina Spencer and the bank.

“As soon as we know more, we will let you know,” she said.

In addition, a special prosecutor was assigned because Boehm said her office is conflicted, given that they are all witnesses and victims.

The breakdown of the money being deposited, she said, included $761.32, which was supposed to be going to bad check victims, and the rest was for diversion.

“We received two checks from the county clerk’s office last week (to pay victims),” she said. “We also have filed with the insurance company, which has a $500 deductible.”

One of the problems Boehm explained has to do with the size of their office.

“There’s not a great amount of space we are in,” she said. “It’s part of the problem with people coming in and out.”

Commissioner Kent Becker asked Boehm is there’s another area to put deposits for the bank.

“Yes,” Boehm said, “and I am the only one who can go over to the bank to make the deposit. Frankly, I really have a hard time getting out before the bank closes.”

Another problem is all the paperwork that’s still on Christensen’s desk, leaving her with very little privacy, Boehm said.

“She deals with bad checks, money and investigations,” Boehm said.

Becker said, “Do you think you could utilize a small safe?”

For the deposit itself that could work, she said, but it’s not going to be sitting out on the front area anymore.

Commission Chairman Randy Dallke said: “Sometimes we trust people too much, and people you are bringing in are there for a reason. Wow, quite sticky fingers.”

A variety of options were discussed including moving the county attorney’s office upstairs, finding an alternative location or rearranging Boehm’s office with another department office.

“The staff came up with the idea of a split door,” she said. “We could take the top part and have a little lip so not everyone would have to come into our office.”

But, Boehm added, not everything could be done at the door.

“We do have confidential matters we are dealing with,” she said. “It is an issue and we are trying to figure out something.

In other business, the commission:

• met in two executive sessions with Jesse Hamm, superintendent of Road and Bridge, to discuss a supervisory position. No action was taken in public session

• received a report from Gayla Ratzlaff, coordinator of Department on Aging. In her report, she said the department completed federal and state and Homestead returns for the tax season.

Ratzlaff said she completed 50 Homestead returns and 10 LIEAP applica­tions.

She also said North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging would be requesting $31,000 to cover health insurance for employees working at least 30 hours as part of the Affordable Care Act. These employees are at either at the Marion or Hillsboro nutrition site.

Each employee would be eligible for $7,000, but Spencer said has it in the budget. The commissioners said they would like to see these employees job descriptions and hours.

Becker said he is not against this, but would like to see the information.

In addition, Ratzlaff said she went through the transportation policy and corrected the errors.

• after a 10-minute executive session, the commission returned to open session and instructed Susan Robson, county counselor, to negotiate a price with Galen Unruh for the AutoHouse building in Marion with plans to convert the building for EMS personnel.