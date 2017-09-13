• The Live Wires-Empire Best 4-H Club held its August meeting and pool party at the Hillsboro city pool Aug 20. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Cash Toews.

Following the flag salute and 4-H pledge, roll call was answered by, “What is your favorite sport?” Nine members, two leaders and six guests were present at the meeting. The July meeting minutes were approved as read.

Officers presented their reports. Treasurer Sage Toews gave a detailed report over the McPherson County Fair concessions that the club participated in. Reporter Isom Marston stated he sent the report of the last meeting to the newspaper and would be submitting this month’s meeting.

Council member Camden Kruse discussed the happenings of their meeting last month. 4-H record books are due Oct. 2 to the Extension office. The club voted on their nomination for “McPherson County 4-H Family of the Year.” Thank-you notes were signed by all 4-Hers present.

Following announcements, the meeting was adjourned by repeating the club’s motto, “To Make the Best Better.” Host families were the Marstons and Toews, while all other families bought a side dish for the supper.

—Isom Marston, reporter