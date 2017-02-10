The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs is having a mobile event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the American Legion Post 366, 405 Floral Drive, Hillsboro.

The Kansas Enhanced Mobile Delivery office is an outreach program that makes applying for federal and state benefits easier for veterans and eligible family members.

The VA representative can help veterans with filing claims for education, medical and other benefits.

Veterans are encouraged to stop by.