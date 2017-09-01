Turns out the only thing that could stop the Hillsboro football team in its season opener at Lyons was the threat of lightning. The Trojans built a 19-0 lead after one quarter and went into halftime with a 32-0 cushion.

Officials cleared the stadium at halftime as lightning approached from the west. Following an extended delay during halftime, the game was game was declared complete.

The truth is, the game was essentially over not long after it began. The Lions were coming off a winless season a year ago, and the Trojans took control of the contest almost immediately. Hillsboro no sooner returned the opening kickoff to its 36-yard line, then Brooks Gardner ran the remaining 64 yards on the first play from scrimmage for the first score. Wes Shaw’s kick was good for a 7-0 lead 25 seconds into the game.

The Lions suffered a very different outcome on their first possession. A bad snap from center resulted in a fumble recovery by Hills­boro’s Lane Flaming, giving the Trojans possession at the Lyons 5-yeard line. Follow­ing a 5-yard penalty back to the 10, quarterback Kaden Kleiner rolled right three plays later for a seven-yard score at the 10:44 mark of the quarter. Shaw missed the PAT for a 13-0 Trojan lead.

Lyons managed to drive from their 33-yard line to midfield in eight plays before the Trojans forced a punt.

Starting their third possession at its own 28-yard line, Trojan wide receiver Jacob Funk grabbed a pass from Kleiner and zig-zagged his way to the Lyons 41. Four plays later, the Trojans were in the end zone again when Funk caught a Kleiner pass at the goal line. Kleiner’s 2-point pass attempt fell incomplete keeping the score at 19-0.

Lyons punted again after seven plays, but Darian Ratzlaff fumbled the catch, and the ball was recovered by Ismael Reyes at the Lions’ 41-yard line. Seven plays later the Lyons punted again as the first quarter ended.

This time the Trojans drove 68 yards to the end zone in eight plays, scoring on a three-yard run by Caleb Potucek at the 9:18 mark. Shaw’s kick made it 26-0.

The Lions then burned about 6:30 during a 12-play possession, but eventually were forced to punt again. The Trojans downed the rolling kick at their own 5-yard line with 2:54 left in the half. Undeterred, the Trojans scored once more, this time on a 95-yard six-play drive capped by another Kleiner-to-Funk pass with 1:20 left in the half. Shaw missed the PAT for the 32-0 halftime score.

Kleiner threw for 153 yards on 8-for-9 passing, and ran for 67 yards on eight carries. Funk accounted for 111 receiving yards on five receptions. As a team, Hillsboro 228 yards total offense in two quarters, while holding Lyons to 51 yards. Hillsboro will host Kingman next Friday.