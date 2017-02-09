The Tabor College basketball teams split two games at Southwestern Thursday. The women won to improve to 16-3 in KCAC play, 21-5 overall. The men lost to fall to 16-3, 19-8.

Women—Tabor used a fourth-quarter comeback to earn a 66-60 victory Thursday.

The Bluejays scored 21 points in the first half, shooting with 30 percent accuracy (9-for-30) to trail, 18-11, at the end of the first quarter, and 34-21, at halftime.

Tabor began its comeback in the third quarter, scoring more points than in the first two combined. The Bluejays enjoyed a 12-4 run, lit by a three-pointer by Morgan Ediger a minute in. Kaleigh Troxell scored five points in less than two minutes to fuel the fire. By the time Tena Loewen made two free-throws, Tabor was within 38-33.

A three-point basket by Sydney Webb narrowed the gap to 42-38, but Southwestern stretched its lead to double figures, 49-39, over the next two minutes. The period ended with Tabor within 52-44.

The Bluejays locked down defensively in the fourth quarter while maintaining their offensive intensity. Tabor trimmed its deficit to four with a 10-6 run. Southwestern scored its final two points at the charity stripe with 4:06 remaining, then attempted just two shots after that. The ‘Builders committed four turnovers in the final 3:40.

Tabor, meanwhile, scored the final 12 points of the game. After Tena Loewen made a two-pointer, Amber Bonham drained a trey to bring the Bluejays within one. Troxell scored with 2:30 to play to give Tabor its first lead since 6-5. Loewen added a basket at the 1:57 mark, and Tabor scored its final three points at the charity stripe.

Loewen turned in a double-double performance with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Deniston and Troxell each scored 11 points.

Men—Tabor suffered a 90-79 defeat on the road Thursday.

The Bluejays led by five a few times in the game’s first three minutes, the final time being 9-4 after Davaghndre Jones scored in the paint. Southwestern scored eight unanswered after that before Julian Winton recorded two steals that led to two baskets in a 22-second span to put Tabor in front, 13-12. Six consecutive ‘Builder points put Southwestern up by five, then Tabor scored the next six to lead, 19-18.

The Bluejays held what would be their final lead, 27-26, after Jonathan Gibson made two free-throws with 7:48 left in the half. An 11-2 Southwestern run over the next 4:04 put the home team in front by eight, 37-29. Alan Urrutia hit a three-pointer with two seconds left in the half to trim an eight-point deficit to five at intermission, 46-41.

Three three-pointers keyed a 13-4 Moundbuilder run in the first three minutes of the second half, leading to a 14-point Bluejay deficit, 59-45. Tullio Parry drained a trey after that to ignite a 12-0 run that closed the gap to 59-56 after Jones scored at the 13:48 mark. But Tabor never could regain an advantage. The Bluejays drew within 72-70 with 6:36 left in the game, then missed five of their next six attempts, allowing Southwestern to regain a double-digit lead, 84-74. The closest Tabor got after that was within six, 85-79. Southwestern scored the final five points of the game at the charity stripe.

The Bluejays made just 27 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc (9-for-34) and struggled to find a rhythm against Southwestern’s zone.

Julian Winton led Tabor’s scoring effort with 22 points. Davaghndre Jones scored 21, and Cody May 11.

Coming—Tabor will host Bethany Saturday. The women will play at 5 p.m. The men will play at 7 p.m.

