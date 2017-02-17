The Tabor College basketball teams split two games at Kansas Wesleyan Thursday.

Tena Loewen —Despite a 24-14 fourth-quarter effort, the Bluejays could not overcome a slow start in Thursday’s 57-55 road loss to the Coyotes.

The Bluejays made just one basket—a three-pointer by Morgan Ediger—in six attempts during the first 7:49, allowing the Coyotes to build a 13-3 lead. Tristen Leiszler broke Tabor’s drought, which lasted 6:47, with a three-pointer to ignite an 8-2 Bluejay run to the end of the quarter. By the first break, Tabor had trimmed the Coyotes’ lead to 15-11.

Kansas Wesleyan scored the first four points of the second quarter, then Tabor used an 8-0 run to tie the game at 19 after Tena Loewen completed a traditional three-point play. But a 9-4 Coyote end to the quarter left Tabor trailing at halftime, 28-23.

The Coyotes outscored Tabor, 15-8, in the third quarter. The Bluejays committed six turnovers and made three of 10 attempts from the field. By the final break, Tabor faced a 43-31 deficit.

Tabor’s defense stepped up the intensity in the fourth quarter, forcing five Coyote turnovers in the first 3:09. The Bluejays scored six points off the turnovers to help close the gap to 43-38 when Kyli Webber scored with 6:20 to play. The Coyotes scored their first points at the 5:11 mark.

A 6-1 run by Tabor brought the Bluejays within 46-44, and the teams traded scores. The Coyotes gained distance, 55-49, but Ediger responded with a three-pointer with 19 seconds to go. After the Coyotes made one of two free-throws, Ediger drained another trey, bringing Tabor within 56-55 with 9 seconds to play. Again, the Coyotes made one of two charity shots, but a Bluejay three-point attempt at the buzzer missed its mark.

Loewen led Tabor’s scoring effort with 13 points. Ediger scored 12 and Webber 10.

Davaghndre Jones —Tabor led by as many as 38 points in its 88-68 victory over the Coyotes Thursday.

The Bluejays limited Kansas Wesleyan to 29 first-half points while scoring 51 of their own with 45-percent accuracy from the field (18-for-40).

Tabor brought intensity to both ends of the floor, rolling to a 10-2 lead early on, and the Bluejays enjoyed their first double-digit lead, 18-7, when Julian Winton made a three-pointer.

The Bluejays gained distance late in the first half, scoring 24 points in the final 5:57. With Tabor leading, 27-22, Winton scored the game’s next seven points to light the fire. Tabor later enjoyed a 13-0 run, capped by a dunk by Winton who scored after Tullio Parry recorded a steal. That gave Tabor its largest margin of the half, 51-27. The Coyotes made two free-throws to bring the halftime score to 51-29.

Winton scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the first half.

Tabor continued its strong play in the second half, making nearly 62 percent of its attempts (16-for-26). Davaghndre Jones paved the way by scoring 10 of his 15 points for the game in the second half.

The Bluejays took their largest lead of the night, 81-43, when Jones scored off a turnover with 7:18 to play, and Tabor cruised to the 20-point win.

Three Bluejays joined Winton and Jones in double figures: Lance Carter scored 18 points, and Tullio Parry and Cody May each scored 11.

Coming—Tabor will close the regular season by hosting Oklahoma Wesleyan Saturday. The women will play at 5 p.m. The men will play at 7 p.m.

