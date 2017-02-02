The Tabor College basketball teams swept McPherson Thursday.

Tena Loewen —Following two losses last week, the Bluejays got back in the win column with a 62-59 victory Thursday.

McPherson built its largest lead within the game’s first four minutes, 8-4, then Taylor Deniston drained back-to-back three-pointers in a 37-second span to put Tabor in front by two. Later trailing by one, the Bluejays ended the quarter on a 7-0 run to regain the lead, 21-15.

Deniston made her third and fourth three-pointers within a minute’s time to help contribute to Tabor’s first double-digit lead, 31-19. The Bluejays held their largest margin of the night, 35-21, when Deanna Manning scored at the 3:58 mark, but a 10-1 Bulldog push to the finish trimmed Tabor’s lead to 36-31 at halftime.

McPherson outgained Tabor, 28-26 in the second half, including 11-10 in the third quarter. The Bulldogs closed within 42-40 late in the third period, which ended with Tabor in front, 46-42.

Nicole Decker scored four of Tabor’s next six points to increase the Bluejay lead to 52-44, but over the next 3:07, McPherson went on a 10-2 run to tie the game at 54 with 3:36 to play. The Bulldogs led briefly, 59-58, before Morgan Ediger scored with 13 seconds left to put Tabor back in front. Following a Bulldog miss, Deniston nailed a pair of free-throws, bringing it to the final, three-point spread. Tena Loewen blocked a Bulldog shot at the buzzer.

Deniston led the Bluejay scoring effort with 14 points. Loewen and Ediger each scored 13.

DeShun Patterson —Tabor cruised to a 79-68 victory at McPherson Thursday in a game in which the Bluejays led by as many as 22.

The Bluejay defense limited McPherson to 30 percent shooting from the field in the first half (11-for-37), while Tabor made 52 percent of its attempts (14-for-27).

While coach Micah Ratzlaff said he was displeased with the 12 first-half turnovers his team committed, he could not fault his defense for its effort.

McPherson jumped to a 12-7 lead six minutes in, then did not score over the next 4:11, allowing Tabor to claim the lead, 15-12. After that, the Bulldogs scored four points in 27 seconds to draw within one, then endured a nearly six-minute stretch without scoring, missing 10 attempts in a row. Tabor, meanwhile, built a 27-16 lead. By halftime, the Bulldogs trimmed that margin to 31-25.

Tabor grew its lead to double figures a few times, and used a 13-0 run to extend it even more, 62-43, at the 9:08 mark. Julian Winton contributed eight points in that stretch.

The Bluejays led by as many as 22, 70-48, when Jonathan Gibson made a free-throw with 5:55 to play, but McPherson ended the game by outscoring Tabor, 20-9, to bring it to the final, 11-point spread.

Winton led all scorers with 20 points. Lance Carter scored 15, Tullio Parry 11 to add to his 15 rebounds, and Davaghndre Jones scored 10.

Coming—Tabor will host Ottawa Saturday. The women will play at 5 p.m. The men will play at 7 p.m.

