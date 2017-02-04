The Tabor College basketball teams swept Ottawa Saturday.

Morgan Ediger —Tabor held the visiting Braves to 27 points below their average in a 66-41 victory Saturday.

The Bluejays led by as many as six in in the first quarter, 9-3, before Ottawa used a 6-0 run to tie the game.

Kyli Webber scored the next six points to break the tie, and the Bluejays maintained the lead through the end of the first quarter, which ended with a 20-17 score.

The Braves used a 5-0 run to take the lead with 7:26 left in the half, and the game was tied twice after that, including at 24 after Taylor Deniston made two free-throws. Then Tabor locked down on defense, forcing the Braves into five turnovers. In the final 3:55, Tabor enjoyed an 11-2 run. Tena Loewen lit the fire with a basket, and Jurnee Reid scored five points during that stretch, including the final three points of the half at the charity stripe to give Tabor a 35-26 lead at halftime.

Tabor continued to build its lead in the third quarter, enjoying its first double-digit advantage when Morgan Ediger scored at the 8:44 mark. The Bluejays doubled Ottawa’s production in the third quarter, outscoring the Braves, 12-6. Ediger paved the way with five points. Loewen scored the final point of the quarter at the 2:42 mark, giving Tabor a 47-32 lead at the final break.

A 19-9 fourth-quarter effort sealed the Bluejay victory. Tabor started the quarter on an 8-0 run and built to its largest lead at the end, 66-41.

Ediger led the team with 14 points. Reid and Loewen each scored 12.

Davaghndre Jones —Tabor used its second-half effort to earn a 96-78 victory over Ottawa Saturday.

The Bluejays shot the ball well all night, making 54 percent of their first-half attempts (15-for-28), then making 62 percent in the second half (18-for-29).

Following an 18-18 tie at the 11:14 mark, Ottawa outscored Tabor, 15-4, over the next 4:13 to stake a 33-22 lead. The tables turned after that, with the Bluejays enjoying a 13-2 run in a 3:39 span to tie the game at 35. Alan Urrutia capped the run with a pair of three-pointers in 23 seconds. By halftime, Tabor held a one-point lead, 42-41.

Julian Winton and Lance Carter combined to score Tabor’s first seven points of the second half to maintain a one-point Tabor advantage. But the Braves later claimed a two-point lead a few times, including 59-57 with 13:04 to play.

Carter nailed two three-pointers in just more than a minute’s time, and Tabor never trailed again. After Ottawa trimmed Tabor’s lead to 70-69, Davaghndre Jones scored to keep Tabor in front. That was the start of a 26-9 Bluejay burst to the finish. Winton scored nine points during that time. Carter scored eight.

Carter led Tabor’s scoring effort with 26 points. Winton scored 25, Jones 15 and Urrutia 12.

Coming—Tabor will travel to Southwestern Thursday. The women will play at 6 p.m. The men will play at 8 p.m.

For scores and updates during games, follow Janae on Twitter @janaerem13