The Tabor College basketball teams swept Bethany Saturday.

Kyli Webber —Tabor rolled to a 76-42 victory over the Swedes Saturday, shooting a blistering 59 percent from the field in the game (33-for-56) while limiting Bethany to 26 percent shooting (12-for-47).

Taylor Deniston scored seven of Tabor’s first nine points to contribute to a 9-0 Bluejay run to start the game. By the time Amber Bonham drained a three-pointer, Tabor led, 14-4. The first quarter ended with Tabor leading, 16-8.

Deniston scored with 7:56 left in the half to ignite a 13-0 run over the next 3:56. That lifted Tabor’s advantage to 31-10, and Tabor led by that same margin at intermission, 37-16. Kyli Webber scored all nine of her first-half points in the second quarter.

Bethany made the third quarter’s first basket then went nearly seven minutes without another field goal. Tabor, meanwhile, used a 10-0 stretch to lead, 50-20, and led by as many as 57-26 when Madison Schmelzer scored with 1:12 left in the period. The quarter ended with Tabor in front, 57-29.

Sydney Webb scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help propel Tabor to victory. The Bluejays built their largest lead at the end when Schmelzer drained a three-pointer with 43 seconds remaining, bringing it to the final, 34-point spread.

Joining Webb in double digit scoring for Tabor were Webber 12, and Deniston 11.

Cody May —Tabor used a dominating second-half performance to defeat Bethany, 98-80, Saturday. The victory clinched the KCAC regular-season title for Tabor, as the Bluejays hold the tiebreaker with York.

The Bluejays shot the ball well all night, finishing just under 52 percent from the field for the game (40-for-77).

After Tabor took an early, 6-2, lead, Bethany outscored the Bluejays, 11-2 in a 2:31 span to build its largest lead of the night, 13-8.

The teams battled to an 18-18 tie, then DeShun Patterson scored to ignite a 10-0 Bluejay run that put Tabor in front by 10 after Jordan Horstick scored in transition with 5:31 left in the half.

Bethany narrowed the gap to four a few times after that, and Tabor led by four, 38-34, at halftime.

The Swedes outscored Tabor, 7-2, in the first two minutes of the second half to take the lead, 41-40. Alan Urrutia responded by draining the first of his three second-half three-pointers to put Tabor back in front. Bethany led by two a few times after that, the final time at 48-46. Then Lance Carter made a pair of free-throws to tie the game, and Urrutia drained his second trey to put Tabor in front for good.

Julian Winton later scored six points in a row, including two baskets in transition and a pair of free throws to extend Tabor’s lead to 10, 61-51.

Patterson threw down the first of two alley-oop dunks with 11:12 to play off an assist by Carter. That lit the fuse as Tabor went on a 15-3 run after that. Carter found Patterson for a second alley-oop less than two minutes later, and by the time Carter made a trey and two free-throws, Tabor was in front, 78-58, with 8:25 left in the game.

Tabor enjoyed its largest lead, 93-69, when Winton made a trey with 3:44 to go, and coach Micah Ratzlaff cleared his bench en route to the 18-point win.

Carter led the Bluejay scoring effort with 22 points. Winton scored 14, Tullio Parry 12 to add to his 13 rebounds, Urrutia 11 and Cody May 10.

Coming—Tabor will play at Kansas Wesleyan Thursday. The women play at 6 p.m. The men will play at 8 p.m.

