The Tabor College basketball teams picked up two road wins at Bethany Thursday.

Women—Tabor gutted out a 72-61 victory Thursday.

In an evenly-played first quarter, Bethany took a 14-13 lead by the end of it with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Tabor opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run, with Morgan Ediger contributing the first five points of the period. By the time Taylor Deniston scored off a turnover, Tabor led, 20-14. But just as quickly, Bethany tied the game at 20. Sydney Webb scored Tabor’s next five points.

With Tabor leading, 27-26, Kaleigh Troxell scored the Bluejays’ final eight points of the half, including a pair of three-pointers. Tabor clung to a 35-34 lead at halftime. Ediger scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the first half.

The teams engaged in a back-and-forth battle in the third quarter. Tabor gained the upper hand by outscoring the Swedes, 18-16, in the period, to take a 53-50 advantage into the final quarter.

After Bethany scored, Deniston hit two- and three-point baskets to extend Tabor’s lead, 58-52. Bethany outscored Tabor, 6-2, after that to draw within 60-58 with 6:03 left in the game.

Tabor burst to the finish with a 12-3 run with contributions from five Bluejays, led by Madison Schmelzer with four points during that time.

Three Bluejays joined Ediger in double-digit scoring: Deniston 13, Webb 13 and Troxell 10.

Tabor shot 45 percent from the field (28-for-62), compared with 37 percent for Bethany (22-for-60).

Men—The conference-leading Bluejays earned a 90-78 victory over a Swede team just one game back in the KCAC standings Thursday to maintain sole possession of first place.

Lance Carter proved to be an unstoppable force, scoring a game-high 28 points while making 10 of 12 attempts from the field, including a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

The teams battled to a 42-42 standstill by halftime, even though Tabor shot a higher percentage in the first half (59 percent, 16-for-27) than Bethany (38 percent, 16-for-42).

The Swedes led by as many as six when they strung together a 6-0 run to start the game, but Tabor scored the next seven points to take the lead.

Bethany missed its first seven three-point attempts in the first 10 minutes of the half. Following a 15-15 tie, Tabor enjoyed a 7-0 run. Cody May scored five points in that stretch, including a three-pointer that gave the Bluejays their largest lead of the half, 22-15.

Bethany, who made six threes in the final 9:04, battled back to tie the game at 31. After Tabor fell behind late, Alan Urrutia knocked down two free-throws to tie the game at 42 by halftime.

With Bethany in front, 52-51, Tabor caught fire with a 24-4 run. Carter lit the fire with a two-pointer off an assist by Davaghndre Jones, then Carter dished the ball to Jones who scored on Tabor’s next possession. The duo combined to score the first 16 points of the run.

Carter capped it with his fourth three-pointer of the night to give Tabor a 19-point advantage, 75-56, with 9:39 to play.

The Swedes, however, went on a scoring spree of their own, knocking down three three-pointers in a 1:11 span to help trim Tabor’s lead to 77-69.

The Bluejays responded with a string of seven points capped by a Kyle Baker three-pointer, and Tabor maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Tabor made 58 percent of its attempts from the field (35-for-60), compared with 38 percent for Bethany (30-for-80).

Two Bluejays joined Carter in double-digit scoring: Jones 18 and Urrutia 10.

Coming—Tabor will host Kansas Wesleyan Saturday. The women will play at 5 p.m. The men will play at 7 p.m.

