The Tabor College basketball teams swept visiting Kansas Wesleyan Saturday.

Madison Schmelzer —Tabor overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win, 62-46, Saturday. The Bluejays held the Coyotes, who are receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll, to well below their average of 73.2 points per game, a statistic that ranks 28th nationally.

Kansas Wesleyan built a five-point, 9-4, lead at the start then did not score the next 3:42, allowing Tabor to jump in front, 11-9. The Coyotes regained the lead with a 7-2 run. Morgan Ediger made a two-pointer at the buzzer to close the gap to 16-15 at the first break.

Once again, Kansas Wesleyan stretched its lead to five, 20-15, then Tabor closed within one, 20-19. Each time the Coyotes gained distance, Tabor responded. At halftime, the Bluejays trailed, 28-26.

Tabor locked down on defense while increasing its offensive production in the second half. The Bluejays made nearly 42 percent of their attempts from the field in the second half (13-for-31), scoring 36 points in the half while limiting Kansas Wesleyan to 18 points on 30 percent shooting (7-for-23).

Tabor outscored the Coyotes, 21-10, in the third quarter, establishing a lead and never relinquishing it. Four Bluejays, including Jurnee Reid, Taylor Deniston, Tena Loewen and Tristen Leiszler contributed to a 14-6 burst to start the period, putting Tabor in front, 40-34.

Kansas Wesleyan scored twice in succession after that, then went cold. Tabor ended the quarter on a 7-0 run to enjoy a 47-38 lead at the final break.

The lid remained on the Coyote basket to start the fourth quarter, as the Coyotes missed their first five attempts. Meanwhile, Tabor took advantage, continuing what they began in the third quarter by scoring 12 unanswered points. Deniston paved the way by scoring five points during that stretch, and by the time Nicole Decker scored at the 6:47 mark, Tabor held a 59-38 lead.

The Coyotes broke the eight-minute drought with a free-throw with 4:59 left in the game, but Tabor was firmly in control by that point. The Bluejays led by as many as 23 in their 16-point win.

Deniston led Tabor’s scoring effort with 11 points. Reid and Loewen each scored 10.

Davaghndre Jones —Tabor earned an 84-70 victory over Kansas Wesleyan Saturday.

The Bluejays made 54 percent of their attempts from the field (34-for-63) in the game, including 59 percent in the second half (19-for-32).

Tabor showed intensity from the start, scoring the game’s first eight points and bursting to a 14-2 lead six minutes in. Davaghndre Jones paved the way with seven points in that stretch.

However, Kansas Wesleyan outscored Tabor, 15-2, after that to claim the lead, 17-16, and the teams traded baskets. The Bluejays trailed by one, 23-22, with 4:30 left in the half, but outscored the Coyotes, 17-3 after that to enjoy a 39-26 advantage at halftime. Julian Winton scored five points during that time, including the final two-pointer of the half.

At the start of the second half, Tullio Parry capped an 8-0 Bluejay run with a basket that gave Tabor its largest lead of the night, 47-26. But over the next seven minutes, the Coyotes cut into that lead, drawing within 59-52 with 10:24 to play.

Seven points was the closest the Coyotes came, however, and a basket by Alan Urrutia with 4:16 to play gave Tabor a double-digit lead for good, 71-60. In the end, the Bluejays earned a 14-point win.

Jones led all scorers with 24 points. Carter scored 22 to go with his nine rebounds and seven assists. Winton scored 16 points.

Coming—Tabor will travel to Oklahoma Wesleyan Thursday. The women will play at 6 p.m. The men will play at 8 p.m.

