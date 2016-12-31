The Tabor College basketball teams opened the holiday classic with a pair of victories Friday in Hillsboro.

Tena Loewen —Tabor defeated Johnson & Wales, 85-36, to open the holiday classic Friday. It was the teams’ second meeting of the season. On Nov. 12, Tabor earned a 63-54 win.

The Bluejays made 47 percent of their attempts from the field in the game (30-for-64), including a blistering 55 percent in the second half (16-for-29). Meanwhile, Tabor limited the Wildcats to 26 percent (13-for-51), with no one scoring in double digits for the visitors.

Tabor outscored the Wildcats, 11-4, to start the game, and ended the quarter with a 7-0 run to double the Wildcats’ score at the first break, 20-10.

The Bluejays built their lead with a 20-6 run, capped by a pair of three-pointers by Amber Bonham less than a minute apart that put Tabor in front, 40-16. The Wildcats scored the half’s final five points, for a 40-21 margin at intermission.

Tabor came out on fire offensively in the third quarter, making 10 of 16 attempts in the period, which contributed to a 21-2 run at the start. When Tristen Leiszler drained a three, Tabor’s lead had grown to 61-23. The third quarter ended with Tabor in front, 66-27.

The Bluejays led by as many as 50 late in the game, and cruised to the 85-36 win.

Tena Loewen led all scorers with 16 points. Bonham and Madison Schmelzer each scored 13.

Lance Carter —After leading by 15 at halftime, Tabor held off a red-hot shooting Science and Arts team in the second half to win by five Friday, 94-89.

The Bluejays made 55 percent of their attempts from the field in the first half (17-for-31), tallying 13 assists while forcing 13 Drover turnovers. Tabor scored 12 points off turnovers in the first half.

The Bluejays trailed, 21-20, midway through the first half, then went on a 9-0 run. Tabor capped the run with a pair of baskets off turnovers when Julian Winton and Tullio Parry scored.

Lance Carter and Winton later drained three-pointers in a 43-second span to boost Tabor’s lead to double figures, 37-25, and Tabor built its margin to 15 by halftime, 48-33.

Tabor led, 62-45, at the 16:05 mark, but scored just one point in the next three minutes, allowing USAO to close the gap to 63-55 with 12:51 to go.

The Drovers continued to chip away at Tabor’s lead, drawing within 71-69 with 7:13 left in the game. After USAO drained a three-pointer to close within 73-72, Carter scored Tabor’s next six points, but just as quickly, USAO tied the game at 79 with 3:05 to play.

Parry sandwiched a Drover three with a pair of traditional three-point plays, putting Tabor in front, 85-82, but in the next 1:30, USAO outscored Tabor, 7-2, to take the lead, 89-87, with 42 seconds left.

Tabor scored seven unanswered points to end the game, beginning with a three-pointer by Parry that put Tabor in front for good. Winton stole the ball on USAO’s next possession and made two free-throws to extend the lead, 92-89.

Davaghndre Jones stole the ball with 3 seconds left and Carter dunked it at the buzzer to bring it to the final, five-point spread.

Carter led all scorers with 24 points. Parry scored 19, Jones 13 and Winton 11.

USAO played without Taran Buie, who is averaging over 30 points per game to lead the nation.

Coming—Tabor will play Hastings Saturday. The women will play the sixth-ranked Broncos at 5 p.m. The men’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For scores and updates during games, follow Janae on Twitter @janaerem13