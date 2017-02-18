The Tabor College basketball teams ended the regular season with a sweep of Oklahoma Wesleyan Saturday night.

Kaleigh Troxell —Tabor rebounded from Thursday’s loss with a 68-41 win over the Eagles Saturday.

The Bluejays limited Oklahoma Wesleyan to 14 points on 24 percent shooting (7-for-29) in the second half to cruise to a 27-point victory.

Tabor established a lead from the start. With the Bluejays in front, 12-11, Tristen Leiszler drained a three-pointer then stole the ball 13 seconds later and dished it to Kyli Webber, who scored in the paint. Those were the first points of a 9-0 Bluejay run that put Tabor in front by 10. The Eagles scored the quarter’s final basket, making it 21-13 at the first break.

Oklahoma Wesleyan outscored Tabor, 14-10, in the second quarter. Tena Loewen scored the first four points of the period, then Tabor did not score over the next 5:31, allowing the Eagles to trim the margin to 25-20. By halftime, Tabor’s lead had dwindled to 31-27.

Tabor took control for good by outscoring Oklahoma Wesleyan, 22-8, in the third quarter. The Bluejays made seven of 12 attempts in the period (58 percent), while the Eagles made four of 15 (27 percent). Kaleigh Troxell and Morgan Ediger each contributed five points to the effort. By the final break, Tabor led, 53-35.

The Bluejays continued to build their lead. Coach Shawn Reed put his five seniors on the floor late in the game in honor of senior night, and Maggie Ramirez made the game’s final basket to bring it to the 27-point spread.

Troxell led all scorers with 12 points. Ediger scored 11.

Lance Carter —Tabor rolled to a 94-67 victory over Oklahoma Wesleyan Saturday on senior night.

The Bluejays held the visiting Eagles to 27 first-half points while scoring 46 points themselves on 51-percent shooting from the floor (19-for-37).

Julian Winton and Lance Carter combined to score 24 of Tabor’s first-half points. Carter scored the first five points of the game to contribute to a 7-0 Bluejay run. When Oklahoma Wesleyan went 3:47 without scoring, Tabor used an 11-0 run to build its lead to double figures, 23-9.

The Bluejays led by as many as 20 in the first half. Davaghndre Jones made the half’s final basket to bring the score to 46-27 at intermission.

Tabor built to its largest lead six minutes into the second half when Cody May scored, 65-36. An 8-0 Oklahoma Wesleyan run after that brought the Eagles within 21, but that was as close as the visitors came, and coach Micah Ratzlaff cleared his bench en route to the 27-point win.

Three Bluejays scored 17 points to lead the team: Davaghndre Jones, Carter and Winton. May scored 12 points.

Coming—As regular-season runners-up, the Bluejay women will host seventh-seeded Southwestern Thursday at 7 p.m. in the KCAC tournament quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played Saturday, and the finals, Monday at Hartman Arena. With a win, Tabor would play the winner of No. 3 Saint Mary and No. 6 Sterling. The other half of the bracket features No. 1 Friends hosting No. 8 Oklahoma Wesleyan and No. 4 Kansas Wesleyan hosting No. 5 Ottawa.

As regular-season champions, the Tabor men will host eighth-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan in a rematch Wednesday at 7 p.m. With a win, Tabor would host the winner of No. 4 Saint Mary and No. 5 Bethany Saturday in the semifinals. The other half of the bracket features No. 3 Southwestern hosting No. 6 Friends and No. 2 York hosting No. 7 Ottawa. The championship will be played Monday at Hartman Arena.

