The Tabor College baseball team has received the No. 3 seed in the Hutchinson bracket for the NAIA Opening Round double-elimination tournament the Bluejays will host at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson next week.

Tabor (41-15) will face No. 2 Missouri Baptist (41-14) Monday at 2:30 p.m. The rest of Monday’s schedule features No. 4 Jamestown (N.D.) (40-19) versus No. 5 Concordia (Neb.) (33-20) at 11 a.m., with the winner advancing to take on No. 1 Clarke (Iowa) (45-12) at 6 p.m.

The tournament will continue Tuesday. The first game is set for 11 a.m.

Tickets cost $10 per session, with free admission for children 5 years and younger.

Tabor is one of nine Opening Round hosts for the 45-team field. The winners of each bracket will advance to the NAIA World Series May 26 to June 2 in Lewiston, Idaho.

