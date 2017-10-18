Sub-state volleyball seedings were announced Wednesday by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

CLASS 2A—Four of the six high schools in the Free Press coverage area will be gathering in Marion for their Class 2A tournament on Saturday.

In the first round, Goessel (36-0), seeded No. 1, will square off against No. 8 Northern Heights (6-24) in a match scheduled for 2 p.m. on the south court.

The winner of that match will take on the winner of No. 4 Wabaunsee (15-18) and No. 5 Hillsboro (17-21) in the semifinals.

In the bottom of the bracket, No. 2 Olpe (31-5) will play No. 7 Canton-Galva (9-21) at 2 p.m. on the north court. The winner will take on the victor between No. 3 Marion (23-13) and No. 6 Herington (15-21).

CLASS 1A-DIV. I—The two remaining Free Press schools, Peabody-Burns and Centre, will compete in a Class 1A-Div. I tournament Saturday at Lebo.

No. 4 Centre (5-23) will face No. 5 Peabody-Burns (2-28) starting at 2 p.m.

Receiving byes in the first round are No. 1 Rural Vista (27-7), No. 2 Lebo (18-13) and No. 3 Cottonwood Falls (9-23).