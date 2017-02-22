Sub-state basketball seedings for Centre, Goessel and Peabody-Burns were released Wednesday.

Goessel will host a Class 1A, Division I sub-state, where the Centre boys have received the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a 14-5 record.

The Cougars will await the winner of No. 4 Little River (11-9) and No. 5 Goessel (7-13), a game to be played Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The other half of the bracket features No. 2 Rural Vista (14-5) with a first-round bye, and No. 3 Burrton (13-5) versus No. 6 Peabody-Burns (2-17) Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The semifinals will be played March 3, and the finals, March 4 at 7:30 p.m

Meanwhile, the Goessel girls have received the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a 17-3 record. The Bluebirds will play the winner of No. 4 Little River (7-13) and No. 5 Burrton (4-14) March 2 at 7:30 p.m

On the other half of the bracket, No. 2 Rural Vista (14-5) has a first-round bye, and No. 3 Centre (10-9) will face No. 6 Peabody-Burns (1-18) Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The semifinals will be placed March 2, and the finals, March 4 at 6 p.m.