All five of Marion’s state qualifiers earned at least one win at the Class 3-2-1A wrestling tournament in Hays Friday and Saturday. Two Warriors earned medals to highlight the outing.

Tyler Palic

Jarrett Johnson

Junior Tyler Palic won his first three matches at 195 pounds before losing in the championship to finish as state runner-up. Palic, who entered the tournament ranked fifth in Class 3-2-1A, won his first-round match by fall over Rawlins County’s Will Ginther, then claimed a 10-6 decision over Ell-Saline’s Nick Davenport in the quarterfinals. He defeated second-ranked Kirk Coomes from Phillipsburg by 4-3 decision in the semifinals to set up a matchup with Jacob Jenkins from Chaparral in the finals. The first-ranked Jenkins had pinned his way to the finals and entered the match with just one loss on the season. Palic lost by fall in the third period to finish as state runner-up, ending the season with a 35-7 record.Jarrett Johnson was Marion’s second placer. He finished fourth at 132 pounds with a 4-2 record. Johnson kicked off his tournament appearance with a 13-0 win by major decision over Silver Lake’s Scott Kuhn. He then ran into top-ranked, undefeated and eventual state champion Dayton Porsch from Hoxie in the quarterfinals and lost by fall.

Johnson battled his way through the consolation bracket, picking up a win by fall over Luke Oatney of Pleasant Ridge, then defeating fourth-ranked Trevor Lowell from Republic County by 6-4 decision and finally, winning a second 6-4 decision over Hoisington’s Tanner Cassity to earn a spot in the third-place match. Johnson lost a 3-1 decision to sixth-ranked Dominick Bailey from Eureka, concluding his senior campaign with an overall record of 40-9.

Charlie Nordquist

Bryce Shults

Noah Albin

Charlie Nordquist went 2-2 at 182 pounds. He won his opening-round match by 7-1 decision over Decatur Community’s Dayton Kempt, then lost by 18-13 decision to Sabetha’s fifth-ranked Cauy Rokey in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, Nordquist pinned Darrell Gustin of Ellsworth before losing by major decision, 20-12, to St. Marys’ third-ranked Matthew Cruickshank. He concluded his sophomore season with an overall record of 27-10.Bryce Shults went 1-2 at 138 pounds. Shults defeated Denzale Clark of Lyons by technical fall in the first round, 15-0. He lost to Hugoton’s undefeated and top-ranked Pedro Ordonez in the quarterfinals by major decision, 11-0. Ordonez went on to finish third in the tournament. In the consolation bracket, Shults lost to Silver Lake’s fifth-ranked Dalton Dultmeier by 4-0 decision, ending his senior season with an overall record of 35-8.Noah Albin went 1-2 at 152 pounds. He won his opening-round match by fall over Cheney’s Hunter Doshier, then lost by fall to Oakley’s Wyatt Murphy. He concluded his tournament appearance with a loss to Wathena-Riverside’s Kinstin Juhl by 11-6 decision. Albin ended his senior campaign with an overall record of 25-7.

As a team, Marion finished 10th with 47.5 points. Norton Community won with 126 points.