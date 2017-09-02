The third time wasn’t the charm for the Tabor College football team in their ongoing series with Morningside College of Iowa.

In 2015 and 2016, Mor­n­ing­side ended Tabor’s season in the NAIA playoffs by scores of 51-6 and 65-17, respectively. This time the Mustangs, ranked No. 4 in the NAIA, rolled over the 10th-ranked Bluejays, 65-14, at Joel Wiens Stadium in their first game of the season.

The Bluejays had their moments in the first half, both hopeful and heartbreaking.

When Tabor held the Mustangs to a field goal on the visitors’ first possession, the partisan home crowd took heart.

But then Morningside did what it does best: score touchdowns. The Mustangs found the end zone on four consecutive possessions before Tabor broke the shutout on a deep 62-yard pass from quarterback Curry Parham to Zach Johnson with 5:15 left in the first half. Austin Smith’s extra point brought the score to 31-7.

Prior to that score, the Bluejays suffered a couple of momentum turnarounds. The first was set up by a booming punt by Bryson Casimir that Tabor downed on the opponents’ 1-yard line.

On Morningside’s first play from scrimmage, it appeared the Bluejay defense stuffed a running play in the end zone for a safety, but officials ruled the running back had returned to the line of scrimmage.

The second jolt occurred late in the first quarter when Parham fired a strike to his receiver, but a Mustang defender literally snatched the ball from the receiver’s grasp for an interception and first down for Morningside on the 20-yard line.

Late in the second quarter, with Tabor trailing 38-7, it appeared Tabor CJ Tate made a strong catch of another deep pass from Parham. The officials discussed the call and ruled Tate had not held possession long enough. Tabor’s possession ended with a punt.

Morningside took advantage once again and scored its seventh touchdown of the first half for a 44-7 lead at intermission.

The Mustangs slowed their scoring run to three touchdowns in the second half, and led by as much as 65-7. But the Bluejays came back to score for a second time when Drevion Cooper ran in from 11 yards out with 7:20 left. Smith ended the scoring with a successful extra point.

This was the second game of the season for Morning­side, while Tabor was making it debut. The Mustangs rolled up 838 yards of total offense while Tabor managed a respectable 356.

The Bluejays will get another chance to win when they host Bethel College in Tabor’s KCAC opener.