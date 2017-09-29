Marion suffers first defeat to Sterling, 14-6
The Marion football team suffered its first defeat of the season Friday, losing to Sterling, 14-6, to sober an otherwise festive homecoming crowd.
However, the game started well enough, as Marion’s defense conceded just 7 yards in four plays to force a turnover on downs on Sterling’s opening drive. The Warriors followed that with a scoring drive, covering 48 yards in nine plays. Chase Stringer picked up a gain of 18 yards, which set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Corbin Wheeler on the next play. The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Marion with a 6-0 lead with 5:37 left in the opening quarter.
If the visitors were sleeping, the prod was enough to jar the Black Bears awake.
Sterling responded with a nine-play, 66-yard drive aided by a personal foul penalty on a fourth-down play. After that, a 15-yard pass completion in the end zone and ensuing extra-point kick pushed Sterling in front, 7-6.
That score held through the end of the opening period.
But there were miscues as well. The Warrior defense surrendered 17 yards when Sterling faced fourth-and-4 at the Warrior 21-yard line, which set up a 4-yard touchdown run to cap a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive. That brought it to the final 14-6 margin with 3:19 left in the second quarter.
During Marion’s final drive before halftime, the Warriors gained 22 yards in two plays, then lost 15 yards in the next three, to characterize a “one step forward, two steps back” kind of night.
Offensively, in the second half, Marion fumbled the ball away twice, had a pass intercepted and punted twice. Defensively, the Warriors forced two Black Bear punts and a turnover on downs, and Hoffner cut a drive short with an interception.
Marion had a chance at a potential game-tying drive after forcing a Sterling turnover on downs with 1:32 to play, but a lost fumble four plays in allowed the Black Bears to run out the final seconds.
Coming—Marion (4-1) travel to Hutchinson Trinity Friday for the Warriors’ final game before district play.
For scores and updates during games, follow Janae on Twitter @janaerem13