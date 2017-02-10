The Marion basketball teams split two games with Hutchinson Trinity Friday on homecoming night.

Kourtney Hansen –Marion secured a 44-32 victory over the Celtics Friday.

When the Warriors missed their first four attempts, Trinity built a 4-0 lead. After that, though, Marion enjoyed a 9-0 run, led by Kourtney Hansen with four points. Marion maintained its lead to the end of the quarter, which ended with a 13-9 score.

Faced with Trinity’s 1-3-1 zone, Marion’s scoring decreased in the second quarter. The Celtics outscored the Warriors, 9-8, to draw within 21-18 at halftime.

Hansen scored on a traditional three-point play 30 seconds into the second half, then Taelyn Pagel made two free-throws. After the teams traded threes, the Celtics made their last basket of the quarter at the 4:02 mark. Trinity missed its next seven field goal attempts, and Marion outscored the visitors, 6-1, to end the period with a double-digit, 35-24, lead.

Marion led by as many as 13 in the final quarter, including 41-28 after Corin Parmley made Marion’s final basket with 3:29 to play. Parmley scored Marion’s final three points at the charity stripe, bringing it to the final, 12-point spread.

Hansen led all scorers with 12 points. Parmley scored 10.

Noah Dalrymple —Marion came up just short Friday, 60-56.

Marion found itself in a hole early, 11-1. Trinity’s Mac Pritchett made three three-pointers in the opening period to contribute to a 20-14 Celtic lead by the end of it. Noah Dalrymple scored eight of Marion’s 14 first-quarter points.

When the Celtics missed their first six field goal attempts of the second quarter, Marion enjoyed a 10-3 run. Dalrymple scored with 2:48 left in the half to give Marion the lead, 24-23. The Celtics answered with five points before Dalrymple scored with 38 seconds left to bring Marion within 28-26 at halftime.

The Warriors started the second half with a 10-4 run to regain the lead, 36-32, after Nathan Baldwin scored at the 5:14 mark. After that, though, the Celtics ended the quarter on a 13-2 run to lead, 45-38, heading into the final break.

Zachary Stuchlik and Sam Zinn each made a three-pointer in the first 2:11 of the quarter, and Dalrymple later scored to bring Marion within 48-46 with 3:16 to play. Chase Stringer later made two free-throws to bring the Warriors again within two, 52-50, with 1:25 left, but the Celtics scored the next five points.

Stringer scored to close the gap to three, then Trinity made two free-throws. Mason Pedersen was fouled on a three-point attempt with 14 seconds left and made two of three ensuing charity shots to bring Marion within 57-54, and, after Trinity added a free-throw, Stringer made two charity shots to close the gap to 58-56 with 10 seconds left. Trinity, however, scored with five seconds remaining to seal the game.

Dalrymple led the Warriors with 16 points. Stuchlik scored 11.

Coming—Marion will travel to Inman Tuesday.

For scores and updates during games, follow Janae on Twitter @janaerem13