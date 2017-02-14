The Marion basketball teams split two games at Inman Tuesday night.

Kourtney Hansen —Marion did just enough down the stretch to earn a 34-31 victory over the Teutons Tuesday.

In a low-scoring first quarter in which each team made three baskets, Kourtney Hansen accounted for all six of Marion’s points. Inman’s three-point basket with 57 seconds left in the period gave the Teutons the edge at the first break, 7-6.

Inman scored the first four points of the second quarter to extend its lead, 11-6, then Courtney Herzet drained a three-pointer, and Hansen, a two-pointer, to tie the game. Both teams were 2-for-8 from the field in the quarter, each including one basket from beyond the arc. Marion, however, made three free-throws compared to Inman’s two to tie the game by halftime at 14 all.

The Teutons built a 21-18 lead, then Marion enjoyed a 5-0 run to jump in front, 23-21, when Alli Molleker scored at the 1:54 mark. Inman missed seven attempts in a row in a 5:12 span, breaking the drought with a three-pointer with 21 seconds to go. Hansen scored to put Marion in front at the final break, 25-24.

The teams traded baskets to start the fourth quarter before back-to-back baskets by Sam Richmond and Jessi Lewman extended the Warriors’ margin to five, 33-28.

A Teuton trey brought Inman within 33-31 with 1:03 to play, and Inman began fouling to send the Warriors to the charity stripe. In the final 56 seconds, the Warriors missed three of four free-throws attempted, including two front ends of one-and-one opportunities.

Inman, however missed all three of its shots, including a potential game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer, and Marion held on to win.

Hansen led all scorers with 17 points. Marion made just five of 15 free-throws attempted.

Mason Pedersen —Marion got off to a slow start in a 52-29 defeat by a tall Teuton team Tuesday.

The Warriors missed their first seven attempts from the field, allowing the Teutons to build an 8-0 lead. Mason Pedersen took the lid off the basket by scoring with 5 seconds left in the quarter. Inman hit a shot at the buzzer to lead, 10-2, at the first break.

The Teutons extended their lead to 15-2 before Zachary Stuchlik scored the game’s next six points to bring the Warriors within 15-8. By halftime, though, the home team had built its lead to double figures, 23-13.

Marion doubled its first-half production in the third quarter. Stuchlik contributed five points to the effort, and Pedersen, four. But with the Warriors plagued by foul trouble, an already limited bench with the absence of Nathan Baldwin and Noah Dalrymple became even more depleted when Chase Stringer fouled out with 2:17 left in the third quarter. Peyton Heidebrecht later fouled out. At the final break, Inman led, 41-26.

Inman outscored the Warriors, 11-3, in the fourth quarter. Pedersen scored from beyond the arc at the 4:30 mark to account for Marion’s points in the period. Inman scored the game’s final six points to win by 23.

Stuchlik led Marion’s scoring effort with 11 points.

Coming—Marion will host Elyria Christian Friday.

